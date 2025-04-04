Did You Know Manoj Kumar Wanted To Share His 'Bharat Kumar' Title With This Bollywood Superstar?

Manoj Kumar is one of the legendary actors of Indian cinema who has given many iconic movies and songs to the film industry. However, he was widely known for patriotic movies, such as Upkar and Purabh Aur Paschim, which earned him the title 'Bharat' Kumar. Earlier, in an interview, the veteran actor called Akshay Kumar his "true successor" and said there is no one like him when it comes to portraying the role of country-loving Indian. Over the years, Akshay Kumar has also become synonymous with patriotic movies, and a recent example is his forthcoming movie Kesari Chapter 2, which chronicles the events after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

When Manoj Kumar gave his title 'Bharat Kumar' to Akshay Kumar

Earlier, in an interview, Manoj Kumar sang the praise of Akshay Kumar and said, "I have always considered Akshay my successor when it comes to portraying patriotism on screen. His recreation of my sequence of 'Hai Preet Jaha Ki Reet Sada' in Namaste London was heartfelt and authentic. There is no one like him when it comes to playing the role of a country-loving Indian."

(Askahy Kumar [L] & Manoj Kumar [R])

He also said that Akshay is the only actor in India doing great work through movies.

Akshay Kumar's heartfelt tribute to Manoj Kumar

Remembering the "biggest assets" of Indian cinema, Akshay took to his social media handle to pay tribute to the legendary star. In his post, he shared his learning about patriotism and taking his legacy forward. "I grew up learning from him that there’s no emotion like love and pride for our country. And if we actors won’t take the lead in showing this emotion, who will? Such a fine person and one of the biggest assets of our fraternity. RIP Manoj Sir. Om Shanti," read the post.

Manoj Kumar's funeral to take place on April 4

The veteran actor was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for a few weeks, where he underwent treatment. He breathed his last at around 3:30 AM. His son Kunal Goswami confirmed the news and said, "He had health-related issues for a long time. It's the grace of God that he bid adieu to this world peacefully. His cremation will take place tomorrow."