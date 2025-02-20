Did You Know Not Aamir Khan, But THIS Chhaava Actor Was The First Choice For Taare Zameen Par?

Aamir Khan starrer Taare Zameen Par is one of the most loved films till today. The family drama which released in 2007, captivated the audience with the chemistry of Ishaan and his art teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh. But did you know Aamir Khan was not the first choice for this film?

Who was the first choice to play lead for Taare Zameen Par?

Did you know the role of art teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh was first offered to Akshaye Khanna? A Reddit user named BollyBlindNGossip shared a clip from an Mid-Day interview in which the Chhaava actor confessed about this.

Akshaye said, “He approached Aamir because he was a friend of Aamir's and said, 'You know I really want to narrate this story to Akshaye, and I don't know him, you just worked with him in Dil Chahata Hai, so can you call him and tell him I want to narrate him a script.' So, Aamir, being Aamir, said, 'I can't recommend a script unless I hear it first, so make me hear it, and if I like it, I'll tell Akshaye,' and he liked it so much that he ended up doing it”.

He further said, “One day, I was shooting at one of these studios, I don't remember, Mehboob, I think it was. And Aamir was also shooting for a film, so I just went to his van to say 'hi,' and then he was like, 'Oh, you know what, this happened, and I didn't allow him to come to you, and I did the film myself.' I said, okay, no problem”.

File photo of Akshaye Khanna | Source: IMDb

Netizens reacted to the video and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “I can actually see Akshaye doing a great job with TZP role..would have been more intense and serious…”. Another user wrote, “I know it seems unfair but given the subject matter of the movie,it's a good thing that Amir did it otherwise the movie would have been in the "best underrated bollywood movies" category.” “Honestly Akshaye would have nailed the role”, wrote the third user.

What’s next for Akshaye Khanna and Aamir Khan?

Akshaye Khanna is currently basking in the success of Chhaava starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.The historical action film released in theatres on February 14, 2025. Akshaye played the role of Aurangzeb. He will reportedly be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar.

File photo of Akshaye Khanna | Source: Instagram

While Aamir Khan is busy filming for the sequel of Taare Zameen Par which is titled Sitaare Zameen Par. He will be reuniting with Darsheel Safary.

File photo of Aamir Khan | Source: Instagram