Updated 13:25 IST, February 20th 2025
Kriti Kulhari Recalls Being 'Sidelined' During Promotions Of Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Pink: The People Around You...'
Kriti Kulhari expressed shock at how she was sidelined during the promotions of Pink. Helmed by Annirudha Roy Chowdhury, it released on September 16, 2016.
Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan, KritI Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu released in 2016. The social thriller opened to positive reviews from fans and critics alike. In a recent interaction, Kriti revealed she noted how the focus was more on Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu during the promotions of the film.
Kriti Kulhari opened up about ’star treatment’ given to few actors during promotions of Pink
In a conversation with Fever FM, Kriti Kulhari said, “When Pink happened, for me, there was never a thought, ‘Who is big or small’ in terms of their status in the industry. I was like it is a story of three girls. That’s how I saw it. I came from a space where I believed ‘We are all actors. We are all together’. But Pink made me feel a lot of ‘big star-small star’ treatment. The people around you make you feel that way.”
She further said, “I saw the trailer was mainly filled with Taapsee and Mr Bachchan (Amitabh Bachchan). That was first jhatka for me because I know what I have done in the film. Shoojit was like, ‘Don’t worry about it, let the film come out.’ I never do PR. I believe my work will be eventually seen. However, during the promotions, the PR machinery happened for Taapsee because she came after Mr Bachchan (in terms of hierarchy) in that film. Eventually, it became her film and she became the Pink girl in terms of positioning and I saw that happening in front of me. This was the first shocker for me because I couldn’t understand this”.
For the unversed, Pink is written by Ritesh Shah and helmed by Anirudh Roy Chowdhury. It was jointly bankrolled by Shoojit Sircar and Rashmi Sharma. The film also featured Andrea Tariang and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.
Krit Kulhari’s rise to stardom
Kriti Kulhari was recently seen in Badass Ravi Kumar starring Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhu Deva in key roles. The film released in theatres on February 7, 2025. Though the performance of the cast was appreciated, the film couldn't fare well at box office.
Kriti made her acting debut with film Khichdi: The Movie in 2010. She has starred in films including Jal, Indu Sarkar, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Mission Mangal among others. Apart from films, Kriti has also featured in web series including Four More Shots Please!, Band of Blood, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors and Human among others.
Published 13:25 IST, February 20th 2025