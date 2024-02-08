Did You Know Rakul Preet Singh Was The FIRST Choice For Sushant Singh Rajput Starrer MS Dhoni?

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh has just seen through the release of her Tamil film, Ayalaan, which hit theatres on January 12. The actress has managed a balancing act between her Bollywood career and her comparatively expansive filmography down South. During an interview in the run up to the film's release, the actress revealed how she had been the first choice for one of Bollywood's foremost biopics in recent times.

Rakul Preet Singh was to star in MS Dhoni



In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rakul Preet Singh revealed how she had been the first choice for the Sushant Singh Rajput led MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The 2016 Neeraj Pandey film was to feature Rakul in the role of Dhoni's first love, Priyanka Jha. The actress revealed how she had signed on for the film, complete with all formalities but had to pull out of the same due to unavailability of dates. The role eventually went to Disha Patani.

The actress said, "Initially it was very tough. I was shooting for De De Pyaar De here after like a gap of four years, because I was constantly working there. So I couldn’t find time for doing films here. I couldn’t do MS Dhoni because of dates."

Rakul Preet Singh had been upset at the time over missing out on the opportunity



Rakul Preet Singh further revealed how even though she truly wanted to be part of the project, there was no way she could accommodate the dates. The reason behind this was the MS Dhoni schedule being pushed by 20 days which coincided with the multiple projects Rakul was filming for at the time.

She said, "I had signed Dhoni, everything was done, fittings were done and then they pushed the schedule by 20 days. And I couldn’t, because at that time I had Bruce Lee that was going to release and we had to shoot a song. I was doing two films simultaneously with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. So, I could not have taken out dates in that schedule, it was an outdoor. I have cried saying ‘how could…’ So, there were 2-3 films that, at that point I was so packed, I couldn’t..."