DYK Rohit Shetty Has A Special Connection With Hema Malini Starrer Seeta Aur Geeta

Rohit Shetty is most popularly known for helming action films. The director’s films are characterised by over-the-top action, highly intense chase sequences and spine-chilling stunts. In an interview with ANI, the director opened up about his style of filmmaking and how his childhood and family background have an influence on the same.

Rohit Shetty says ‘breaking bones’ runs in his family

In a conversation with ANI, Rohit Shetty opened up on how his mother played a body double for several lead actresses like Hema Malini and Vyjanthimala. The director quipped that ‘breaking bones’ runs in his family as his father was an action director and his mother was a stuntwoman. He recalled, “My mom was a stuntwoman. She did Seeta Aur Geeta. The Hema Malini you see on the fan is actually my mom.” He also recalled that his mother also played the body double for Vyjayanthimala. He said, “The Vyjanthimala rolling down the staircase—it’s her; her physique was such.”

A file photo of Rohit Shetty | Image: Rohit Shetty/Instagram

Talking about his father, Rohit Shetty said told ANI, “He directed the action sequences in Deewar, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Great Gambler, Don, An Evening in Paris, and Trishul. He invented the glass break. He got lots of cuts. He used to come home with blood stains and stitches.” He further noted that, “That’s why I am like this. It is a family business that breaks bones. It is in our DNA to break our own bones.”

Rohit Shetty says he is ‘not a great director’

A file photo of Rohit Shetty | Image: Rohit Shetty/Instagram

In the same conversation, he was asked if he plans to do films which is "hatke". Shetty immediately declined and said, "Nothing hatke, I want to do what I'm doing for my audience - making all police stories and Golmaals". Adding to it the director said that he is not a "great director" as he is not someone who has made Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, Sholay or Mughal e Azam. "I know that I am very popular, people love me a lot and I know because I am lucky," he concluded.