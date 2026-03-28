Why Are Viral Memes Linking Dhurandhar The Revenge With Deepika Padukone's Om Shanti Om | Explained

The internet has been having a field day ever since the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19. From Jameel Jamali's ‘mera bachcha hai re tu’ to Pinda's ‘ghar ki yaad nahi aayi, Jassi’, moments and dialogues from the Ranveer Singh headliner have been elaborately discussed and dissected across social media platforms. Amid this, a wild fan theory has linked the Aditya Dhar directorial with Deepika Padukone's debut film Om Shanti Om, released in 2007. Social media users have reason to believe that Dhurandhar 2 is actually 'green flag' husband Ranveer Singh's 'revenge' for his wife Deepika Padukone.



Memes and videos supporting the theory are now viral online. For everyone who has already watched the Ranveer Singh-led sequel knows that in the gripping climax of the movie, the actor's character Hamza Ali Manzari kills Arjun Rampal's Major Iqbal in a big blast. Netizens are now viewing the sequence as a poetic scene and karmic justice to the character.

In the Farah Khan directorial, Om Shanti Om, Deepika Padukone's character Shanti Priya is burned alive by her husband and powerful producer Mukesh Chhabra. Arjun Rampal portrayed the role of the vile, scheming producer in the 2007 film. While in the movie, the protagonist avenges the death of Shanti Priya, 19 years later, fans believe the death of Major Iqbal in a similar ‘setting ablaze' manner is not just a mere coincidence.



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In jest, social media has used this as an opportunity to plug Ranveer Singh as a devoted husband. The actor, who already boasts the reputation of being a ‘green flag husband’, is said to have taken revenge for his wife's character's death in Om Shanti Om by giving Major Iqbal a similar demise.



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