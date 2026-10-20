Dil Raju Confuses Ranbir Kapoor With Ranveer Singh At Ramayana Event, Calls Latter 'Best Hero' | Viral Video

Dil Raju, distributor of the upcoming magnum opus Ramayana in Telugu-speaking states, is making headlines after accidentally naming Ranveer Singh while praising Ranbir Kapoor. The producer quickly realised his mistake and apologised before correcting himself. However, the video went viral within seconds, with many hailing Dil Raju's mistake.

What happened at the Ramayana event in Hyderabad?

Ramayana team attended a pre-release event in Hyderabad to promote the movie starring Ranbir, Sai Pallavi and Yash. During the event, Dil Raju was addressing the gathering when, while praising Ranbir and his work, he mixed up the names, "We seen all his films, one of the best actors, the best hero is Ranveer Singh garu, sorry, Ranbir Kapoor Garu."

Ranbir, who was present at the event, remained composed and passed a soft smile at Dil Raju's "honest mistake".

Netizens react to Dil Raju's name mix-up

Soon after the video went viral, netizens flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Dil Raju knows who is the best actor of the country." Another corrected the internet, "He said ranbir singh not ranveer.. and m from south and who told that ranveer singh is popular here." A third user wrote, "He didn’t have to say so much truth". A user wrote, “A little advice to the makers: Never hand over the mic to someone who isn’t well-rehearsed, especially when there’s no teleprompter in place."

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(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

All about Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is envisioned as a two-part epic. Part 1 will release worldwide on November 5, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027. The makers have opened advance bookings.