Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar took to her Instagram account days after the late actor’s death anniversary to pen a long note for her husband. In the emotional post, Sikdar imagined a long conversation with her late husband on topics varying from contemporary Bollywood movies to the blooming Malayalam film industry. The post is now doing rounds on social media.

Sutapa Sikdar imagines the conversation she would have with her late husband in 2024

On May 1, a day after Irrfan’s death anniversary, Sutapa took to her Instagram account to detail how she has spent four years without him. She wrote, “It’s 4 years three days since Irrfan left me. Four years? A feeling of guilt sweeps through my body. 4 years we have LIVED without him, added with sadness, fear, hopelessness and severe helplessness. And then I thought, but still, I lived with him more. I have known him since 1984, so that makes it 36 years of knowing him. And then I thought if he was with me physically in 2024 what would have been our conversation like? Because that’s the most I miss.” She went to note what conversation she would have had with him had he been alive today.

She continued, “He would be coming home mostly in 2024 straight from the shoot and would be petting our cat and reading.” Further, she imagined the late actor reading his book while she heaps praises of Diljit Dosanjh’s Amar Singh Chamkila. She imagined how the Life Of Pi actor would have reacted to the film and would have wanted to work with Dosanjh. She also mentioned that her husband would call director Dinesh Vijan to make the movie happen. Sutapa particularly mentioned the song Vida Karo from the Imtiaz Ali directorial. She concluded the post by writing, “Suna hai tumne vida karo .. what a song .. He (Irrfan) and his manager Manpreet are sitting and he is saying get me a Malayali film. I want to work with this director where Fahad Fasil is there. Yaar I am forgetting the name I am telling you if Bollywood doesn’t mend its way etc etc .. I will do a Malayali film! This is what mostly we will be talking about. (sic)”

How did Irrfan Khan lose his life?

In his career spanning 30 years, Irrfan Khan has given many memorable performances in movies, including Life in a... Metro, The Lunchbox, Life of Pi and Hindi Medium. He has also been awarded one of the prestigious awards - the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Paan Singh Tomar.

The actor was battling with neuroendocrine cancer and breathed his last on April 29, 2020. He was last seen in English Medium (2020) alongside Radhika Madan.