Diljit Dosanjh Gives A Shoutout To Kareena Kapoor At Mumbai Concert, The Crew Star Reacts

Diljit Dosanjh made celebs and the whole of Mumbai dance to his tunes at his musical concert on Saturday, April 13. The Punjabi singer performed his hit tracks. Actors including Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma, and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali were seen at the venue enjoying and dancing their hearts out. Amid all this what caught people's attention was Diljit Dosanjh's special shoutout for his Crew co-star Kareena Kapoor despite her absence from the concert.

Diljit Dosanjh’s shoutout to Kareena Kapoor goes viral

Diljit and Kareena have worked together on not one but three projects – Udta Punjab, Good Newwz, and Crew. The two share a great bond and are often seen praising each other on several talk shows and social media. Now, during his musical concert in Mumbai, the singer once again praised the actress and compared her fandom to that of Beyonce and Rihanna.

In a viral video, he can be heard saying, “Aaj Kareena hai nahi ithe… par mai phir wahi kahuina apne watan ko support karne ke liye (Kareena is not here today, but still, I will repeat the same thing to support our nation)… hoyegi Beyonce, hoyegi Rihanna, saadi toh Kareena haegi…” Check out the last slide of the carousel post below:

A similar instance was witnessed in March when Diljit performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

Kareena Kapoor reacts to Diljit's shoutout

Soon after the video went viral, Kareena took to her Instagram Stories to drop a post. She captioned it: “Fan Girl Foreva.” In the video, Diljit looks uber cool in a baggy outfit paired with a red turban. Check out the post below:

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Diljit was recently seen in Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Parineeti Chopra. The film had a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix on April 12. The singer-actor's film has been receiving positive reviews. Diljit is being praised for his performance in the biographical drama.

