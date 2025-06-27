Diljit Dosanjh Removed From Border 2, Ammy Virk To Replace? Here's The Latest On Cast Reshuffle In Sunny Deol Starrer Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy

Diljit Dosanjh is facing heat from all quarters in India for casting Hania Aamir in his latest movie Sardaar Ji 3 and choosing to release it overseas as India has put a blanket ban on collaborating with Pakistani artists. Diljit's casting in two upcoming film - Border 2 and Imitiaz Ali's untitled next - is also come under question. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has written to Home Minister Amit Shah to reconsider shoot permission granted to the makers to film at the National Defence Academy (NDA) premises in Pune. Separately, the film body has also asked Sunny Deol formally to reconsider Diljit's casting in the movie.

Diljit began shooting for Border 2 in Pune in mid June | Image: Instagram

Also read: Sardaar Ji 3 Row: Jasbir In Legal Trouble For Supporting Pak Artists



Now, reports are afloat that amid boycott calls, Diljit has been replaced in Border 2. The actor had recently begun shooting for the film with other cast members - Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Sunny Deol. The Lover singer had also shared a Vlog on his Instagram on June 17 announcing that he has begun shooting for the film alongside others. Not many days passed and reportedly, he has been dropped from the film.

It is also being said that Ammy Virk has been approached to play the part formerly meant for Diljit in Border 2. However, Ammy's team has denied this.

Ammy Virk has reportedly replaced Diljit Dosanjh in Border 2 | Image: Instagram