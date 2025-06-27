Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy: Jasbir Jassi In Legal Trouble For Supporting Diljit Dosanjh And Pakistani Artists

Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi has landed in legal trouble for lending his support to Diljit Dosanjh and his decision to work with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. Diljit is facing fire from all quarters in India for working with the Pakistani actress, who called Operation Sindoor "cowardly", and opting to release his film overseas since Sardaar Ji 3 can't release in India due to a blanket ban on collaborating with Pakistani artists.

While the majority of artists are opposing Diljit and his "sly" move, Jassi questioned the protests against the latter and said that Indian music is lifted from Pakistani songs, further mentioning that "many songs in our films that have been sung by the artists of that country". For Jassi's support to Diljit, a complaint has been filed against him in the Parliament Street police station, Delhi regarding his statements.

Diljit and Hania Aamir fetaure in Sardaar Ji 3 | Image: Instagram

Also read: Mika Singh And B Praak Slam Diljit Dosanjh Amid Sardaarji 3 Controversy

According to the complaint, releasing Sardaar Ji 3 starring a Pakistani actress in the backdrop of the horrific Pahalgam attack is against the national sentiment. Jassi's remarks are also seen as an insult to the martyrs who died protecting our border, as per the complaint against him.

Jasbir Jassi defended Diljit Dosanjh amid Sardaar Ji 3 controversy | Image: X

During a recent interview, Jassi lent his support to Diljit saying, “I'm seeing how Diljit Dosanjh and his film are facing protests on social media because that film also stars a Pakistani artiste. I respect people's sentiments that we should love our country and that we should stand by our country. But why these double standards? If you don't want any Pakistani artists singing, acting or working in any Indian film, you want to ban them. But 80% of the songs of our industry have been stolen - be it their tunes or words or the entire songs. There are so many songs in our films that have been sung by the artists of that country...So, why these double standards? Either get rid of all those songs from YouTube, Spotify and other digital platforms."