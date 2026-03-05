Director Homi Adajania Drops Major Hint About The Cocktail 2 In Congratulatory Post For Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted a reception dinner in Hyderabad on March 4, days after their wedding on February 26. The wedding reception was attended by members of the fratenity including Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and director Homi Adajania. The actress and director took to their social media accounts to share photos from the ceremony. The caption of a photo shared by the director, which also included Kriti Sanon, has caught the attention of social media users.

A screengrab of Homi Adajania's post | Image: Instagram

Specualtions of Cocktail 2 being a lesbian love story rife

On March 4, Homi Adajania took to his Instagram account to share a photo of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda and Kriti Sanon from the former's reception. For the unversed, Rashmika and Kriti, along with Shahid Kapoor, round up the cast of the upcoming film, Cocktail 2. Sharing the photo, the filmmaker wrote in the caption, “Congrats, guys. Kriti Sanon, can you stay out of this?” Kriti reshared the photo with the caption, “Never…love them."

This was followed by the filmmaker posting some more photos of Kriti and Rashmika from the wedding reception. The posts landed up on Reddit, where social media users speculated if Adajania's caption is related to the plot of Cocktail 2. While no details from the movie have been officially shared yet, it is being rumoured that the story explores lesbian romance between Rashmika and Kriti Sanon. The users on the platform are now swirling fan theories about the same. An official confirmation about the film's plot is awaited.



The rom-com Cocktail 2 officially wrapped its shoot on January 31 this year. The film trio actors Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon completed shooting the movie and marked the moment with a fun celebration along with director Homi Adajania. Cocktail 2 is written by Luv Ranjan and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. The makers have kept the details about the storyline under wraps.

