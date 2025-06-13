Disha Patani Aces Traditional And Modern Looks On Her Birthday Outing With Mouni Roy, Krishna Shroff | Photos

Disha Patani turned 33 on June 13 and celebrated her birthday with her close ones. She began her special day by seeking the blessings of the almighty at a temple in Mumbai, with Mouni Roy accompanying her, and later stepped out for a brunch date with Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna, joining the duo.

At the temple, Disha opted for traditional attire and stunned in a light pink, chikankari salwar kameez. Later, for the casual dine-in with friends at Mizu in Bandra, she opted for a sizzling bodycon dress, which beautifully complemented her toned physique. Without a doubt, Disha looked stunning in both outfits and nailed her traditional and western looks.

Disha Patani sought blessings at a temple in Mumbai on her birthday | Image: Instagram

Disha posted pictures from her temple visit on her Instagram stories and expressed gratitude towards Mouni. Disha exuded girl-next-door vibes in a pink kurti and white leggings. A picture showed her folding hands in obeisance. Another snap was of her with Mouni, who was dressed in a saree, seated inside the temple premises in a moment of pure spiritual bliss. The desi looks of the Bollywood divas were worth noticing.

Later on, they were joined by Krisha Shroff. For this outing, Disha slipped into a printed maxi dress, a perfect choice for summer.

Disha Patani with Mouni Roy and Krishna Shroff in Mizu, Banda | Image: Varinder Chawla