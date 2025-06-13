Disha Patani Aces Traditional And Modern Looks On Her Birthday Outing With Mouni Roy, Krishna Shroff | Photos

Updated 13 June 2025 at 18:11 IST
Disha Patani turned 33 on June 13 and celebrated her birthday with her close ones. She began her special day by seeking the blessings of the almighty at a temple in Mumbai, with Mouni Roy accompanying her, and later stepped out for a brunch date with Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna, joining the duo.
At the temple, Disha opted for traditional attire and stunned in a light pink, chikankari salwar kameez. Later, for the casual dine-in with friends at Mizu in Bandra, she opted for a sizzling bodycon dress, which beautifully complemented her toned physique. Without a doubt, Disha looked stunning in both outfits and nailed her traditional and western looks.
Disha posted pictures from her temple visit on her Instagram stories and expressed gratitude towards Mouni. Disha exuded girl-next-door vibes in a pink kurti and white leggings. A picture showed her folding hands in obeisance. Another snap was of her with Mouni, who was dressed in a saree, seated inside the temple premises in a moment of pure spiritual bliss. The desi looks of the Bollywood divas were worth noticing.
Later on, they were joined by Krisha Shroff. For this outing, Disha slipped into a printed maxi dress, a perfect choice for summer.
She kept her long tresses open and accessorised her look with a white sling bag. Mouni also aced the casual chic look in a checkered pink dress, which she paired with sneakers. Krishna opted for a crop top, showing off her toned abs, loose-fitted denim and a pullover. Photos of the three BFFs are going viral on social media. As the paparazzi snapped them together, she shared candid moments of laughter and joy.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 13 June 2025 at 18:05 IST