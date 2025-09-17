Disha Patani Begins Prep For Awarapan 2 With Emraan Hashmi Days After Firing At Bareilly Home, Watch Video

Days after a couple of shooting incidents took place outside her family home in Bareilly, Disha Patani was snapped in Bandra, Mumbai as she resumed work. The actress is said to be teaming up with Emraan Hashmi for Awarapan 2 and the actors have begun prep from the movie. Both Emraan and Disha were spotted on Wednesday, September 17 as they seemingly attended a reading session with the director and other crew members.

Awarapan 2 cast confirmed?

In an interview earlier this year, Awarapan 2 was confirmed by Emraan. In another interaction, director of the first installment, Mohit Suri shared that he would not be returning to make the sequel. While its uncertain who is helming Awarapan 2, the prep has surely begun with readings and workshops.

Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani snapped in Bandra | Image: Varinder Chawla

This was also Disha's 1st public outing since multiple rounds were fired outside her Bareilly home. At the time of the shooting incidents, she was in Manhattan for the New York Fashion Week. Back at the bay, Disha was seen in a comfy look as she paired a light blue ganji with relaxed denims.

What do we know about Awarapan 2?

According to Pinkvilla, in Awarapan 2, "The spirit of the first part is intact, and the makers are expanding the world into a sequel format with 2x the romance and 2x the emotions." While Emraan will be back as Shivam Pandit, information about Disha's character has been kept "under wraps".

Awarapan 2 will not be directed by Mohit Suri | Image: IMDb