Updated 17 September 2025 at 20:17 IST
Disha Patani Begins Prep For Awarapan 2 With Emraan Hashmi Days After Firing At Bareilly Home, Watch Video
In Awarapan 2, while Emraan Hashmi will be back as Shivam Pandit, information about Disha Patani's character has been kept under wraps. Mohit Suri will not return as the director.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Days after a couple of shooting incidents took place outside her family home in Bareilly, Disha Patani was snapped in Bandra, Mumbai as she resumed work. The actress is said to be teaming up with Emraan Hashmi for Awarapan 2 and the actors have begun prep from the movie. Both Emraan and Disha were spotted on Wednesday, September 17 as they seemingly attended a reading session with the director and other crew members.
Awarapan 2 cast confirmed?
In an interview earlier this year, Awarapan 2 was confirmed by Emraan. In another interaction, director of the first installment, Mohit Suri shared that he would not be returning to make the sequel. While its uncertain who is helming Awarapan 2, the prep has surely begun with readings and workshops.
This was also Disha's 1st public outing since multiple rounds were fired outside her Bareilly home. At the time of the shooting incidents, she was in Manhattan for the New York Fashion Week. Back at the bay, Disha was seen in a comfy look as she paired a light blue ganji with relaxed denims.
What do we know about Awarapan 2?
According to Pinkvilla, in Awarapan 2, "The spirit of the first part is intact, and the makers are expanding the world into a sequel format with 2x the romance and 2x the emotions." While Emraan will be back as Shivam Pandit, information about Disha's character has been kept "under wraps".
A source told the publication that just like the previous installment, the upcoming movie will also be an "intense story". An insider added that it will be set against the backdrop of the gangster world. Awarapan 2 is expected to go on the floors in September end or October, with the team looking to wrap up shoot by January, paving the way for its Summer 2026 release.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 17 September 2025 at 20:01 IST