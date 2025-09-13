Disha Patani Goes Bold And Beautiful In Black At New York Fashion Week Amid Attack, Threat To Family In Bareilly

Gunshots were fired outside Disha Patani's home in Bareilly on September 12. SSP Bareilly, Anurag Arya, confirmed the incident, stating that two motorbike-borne individuals arrived at the actor's family residence and opened fire around 3:30 am. Speaking to ANI, Disha's father Jagdish Patani, a retired police officer, said that the assailants fired 8-10 rounds at his Civil Lines home. At the time of the incident, Jagdish, Disha's mother Padma and her elder sister Khushboo were present at the home. They remain unharmed as police searches for the assailants.

Calvin Klein posted photos of Disha Patani from their New York Fashion Week show | Image: Instagram

On September 9, Disha was snapped at the Mumbai airport. It was her last public appearance in Mumbai before her family was targeted in Bareilly. The Bollywood actress attended the New York Fashion Week on Friday when the news of the attack outside her home surfaced.

She was part of Veronica Leoni’s Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 runway show. She wore a stunning, backless maxi dress. Disha is the face of the clothing and lifestyle brand in India and was invited to Manhattan for their latest collection showcase. Amid the attack on her family, her bold and beautiful pics have gone viral on social media. The event was attended by Lily Collins, BTS member Jungkook, The Summer I Turned Pretty star Christopher Briney, Naomi Watts, Emily Ratajkowski, Jalen Green, Rosalia and more international stars.

Disha Patani at CK fashion show in Manhattan | Image: X