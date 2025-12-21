DJ Arjun Rampal Shows How To Mix Fa9la From Dhurandhar In His Viral Club Gig | Watch

Apart from modelling and acting, Arjun Rampal is also trying his hands at DJing. The actor, who is basking in the success of his latest release Dhurandhar, entertained fans at a club in Gurugram. What the party attendees were not prepared for was Arjun mixing the viral Dhurandhar song Fa9la, originally by Bahrani rapper Flipperachi, at his gig. The song is used as the BGM in one of the scenes featuring Akshaye Khanna and went viral soon after the movie released. Gauging its virality, many declared it the next Jamal Kudu, comparing its popularity to the song used in Bobby Deol's entry scene in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

When Jamal Kudu went viral, it played in Christmas and New Year's parties. A similar thing is happening with Fa9la now. Arjun also played a remix version of the track at his DJing gig at a party in Gurugram, attracting cheers from the crowd. Those present could not help but groove wildly to Arjun's mix. The Rock On star also enjoyed the moment and was happy to witness the response he thought he would get from the partygoers to the viral Dhurandhar song.

Meanwhile, Arjun essays the role of an antagonist in Dhurandhar. His ruthless Major Iqbal is said to be inspired by terrorist Ilyas Kashmiri. Among other attacks, Ilyas is also known as the mastermind behind the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. A scene from the terror attacks that rocked the nation back in 2008 has also been recreated in Dhurandhar, with real life recordings and visuals playing as the narrative develops.

Arjun is said to be reprising his role in the sequel to Dhurandhar. Titled, Dhurandhar: Revenge, the movie will hit the big screens on March 19 next year.

