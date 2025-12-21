Missed Opportunity In Kabir Singh, Will Sandeep Reddy Vanga Work With Ranveer Singh After Dhurandhar Success?

Ranveer Singh is currently riding high on the blockbuster success of his latest release Dhurandhar. The Aditya Dhar directorial has worked phenomenally well at the box office so far and continues to rake in unimaginable figures in its third weekend. As per trade buzz, Dhurandhar is all set to become the highest grossing Hindi film, beating Chhaava and Stree 2. Before the release, controversy surrounding Ranveer imitating Kantara's Daiva scene at IFFI in Goa had put the box office performance of Dhurandhar in doubt. However, as word of mouth spread, there was no stopping its run at the ticket window.

As Ranveer has tasted success after a long time, that too of such magnitude, an old video of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanting to work with the actor has resurfaced. In a throwback interview, Sandeep was speaking about his cult romance drama Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey, and his desire to remake it in Bollywood.

Advertisement

Vanga said that he would be able to make Arjun Reddy remake in Hindi with much more freedom due to the censor board's relaxed rules and a non conservative point of view of audiences when it comes to bold films. When asked which actor he would prefer making the remake with, he named Ranveer.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani feature in Kabir Singh | Image: X

Vanga did go on to make Arjun Reddy remake in Bollywood. Titled Kabir Singh, the 2019 release starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the leading roles. Despite continuing criticism over the depiction of toxic masculinity, it emerged as the highest grossing film of the year. After Kabir Singh, Vanga made Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, which was a blockbuster hit. He will also work on the film's sequel - Animal Park. Meanwhile, the director is currently busy with the shoot of his cop action film Spirit featuring Prabhas, Triptii Dimri and Vivek Oberoi.