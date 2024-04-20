Advertisement

Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar hit the theatres on April 19. The film which revolves around infidelity and complex marriages is set against a modern-day backdrop. The film had a lukewarm warm start at the domestic box office.

Do Aur Do Pyaar box office collection day 1

Helmed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the romantic comedy earned ₹50 lakh on the first day. However, it is expected that the film might witness a rise in collaboration over the weekend owing to positive word of mouth. The film is earning positive reviews with the audience hailing Vidya and Pratik's performance. Do Aur Do Pyaar had an overall 9.10 percent Hindi occupancy on Friday, April 19, with the maximum reported in Chennai at 28 percent.

On the day of its release, the makers announced BOGO (Buy one get one) on the tickets to bring the maximum footfall to theatres. The film follows a married couple, who's on the brink of a breakup and cheating on each other with two outsiders. Whilst they're waiting to reveal their secret and go their separate ways, life has other plans for them.

Advertisement

Pratik Gandhi explains why signing Do Aur Do Pyaar was like love at first sight

Before the release of Do Aur Do Pyaar, Pratik during a promotional event revealed that he got sold on the script within 48 hours of reading it. "I was delighted to be offered my first romantic script and that too opposite Vidya, Sendhil, and Ileana, all amazing actors," Gandh said. Explaining why he opted for "something light", Gandhi said, "After Scam 1992, I was inundated with dramas and biopics, so I was looking to do something light, fun, and different."

Advertisement

Do Aur Do Pyaar marked the second release for Pratik Gandhi this year after Madgaon Express, helmed by Kunal Kemmu.