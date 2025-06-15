Don 3: Did Kriti Sanon Confirm Her Casting In Ranveer Singh Starrer After Kiara Advani's Exit? Actress Reacts To 'Lady Don' Tag In Viral Video

The rumours of Kriti Sanon's casting in Ranveer Singh starrer Don 3 have been floating around for some time. The reboot of the iconic film franchise was announced by director Farhan Akhtar in August 2023, but since then, no official updates have been shared by the makers. It is also rumoured that Vikrant Massey will play the antagonist in Don 3.

Earlier, Kiara Advani officially came on board Don 3 as the leading lady, but speculation has been rife that she quit the project due to her pregnancy. Kriti is said to have replaced Kiara in the Don universe now, as her visits to Excel Entertainment have been more frequent in the past few months.

Kriti Sanon is said to have replaced Kiara Advani in Don 3 | Image: X

As Kriti stepped out for a dinner outing in Mumbai with her sister and close friends, paparazzi addressed her as "Lady Don". On hearing this, Kriti blushed as she walked towards her vehicle, subtly hinting that talks may be on about her coming onboard Don 3.

The Don franchise was rebooted after Excel Entertainment bought the rights to the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 1978 film of the same name, written by veteran writer duo Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan. Farhan Akhtar, the director of the two Don movies in 2006 and 2011, had said he will take the film series forward in a new interpretation with “an actor whose talent and versatility” he has long admired, talking about Ranveer.