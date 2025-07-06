Don 3 Latest Update iIs Here! Ranveer Singh To Begin Filming With Kiara Advani In...

Don 3 starring Ranveer Singh was announced in August 2023, with Farhan Akhtar set to write and direct the latest reboot of the iconic 1978 movie starring Amitabh Bachchan. Farhan made Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011) with Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra and now. Ranveer will be the leading actor in Don 3: A New Era Begins.

While, updates on Don 3 have been scarce, with reports suggesting that Kriti Sanon has replaced Kiara Advani as the lead heroine due to the latter dropping out of the sequel due to her maternity, and Vikrant Massey essaying the villain, a new update suggests that the highly-anticipated film is set to go on the floors in January next. Farhan, meanwhile, has been busy with his upcoming movie 120 Bahadur as the leading hero, and after its release, expected to be in 2025, he will presumably shift focus on Don 3.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Kiara has not been replaced and will shoot for the film in its new set timeline. “After that, Kiara Advani—who was signed on to replace Priyanka Chopra as the female lead—got pregnant. Farhan had to halt the film’s progress due to her changed circumstances," the report stated.

Farhan Akhtar will feature in Don 3 | Image: X