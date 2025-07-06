Kareena Kapoor's Not-So-Subtle Dig At 'Copycat' Prada Is Iconic

Kareena Kapoor is iconic, even while on vacation. The actress just dropped another reason to justify the tag. She took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her European holiday. Only this time, along with the picturesque view, the Jab We Met hitmaker also featured her footwear. With the post, she took a not-so-subtle dig at Prada, the brand alleged to have copied India's iconic Kohlapuri sandal for their latest collection.

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story | Image: Instagram

Karena Kapoor calls out the sandal scandal

On July 6, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of her feet in which she could be seen flaunting her OG Kolhapuri chappal. In the photo, the actress could be seen lounging at a water-facing location while wearing a silver Kohlapuri. She shared the photo with the caption, “Sorry, not Prada…but my OG Kolhapuri.” Kareena kept her face out of the frame, letting her stylish Kolhapuri chappals do all the talking.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Is Animal X Marco Crossover With Ranveer In His Khilji Look

Kareena's dig was aimed at the luxury fashion house, which landed in trouble for showcasing footwear that closely resembled traditional Kolhapuri chappals without crediting their Indian origins. The brand unveiled their collection called ‘Toe Ring Sandals’, which received a massive backlash. These sandals were showcased at the Prada Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show in Milan on June 22. The reason for the backlash was mainly because they did not credit the Indian origin of the sandal as their inspiration.



Also Read: Streaming On OTT This Week: Special Ops 2, Aap Jaisa Koi, More