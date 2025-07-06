Kareena Kapoor's Not-So-Subtle Dig At 'Copycat' Prada Is Iconic

Updated 6 July 2025 at 15:38 IST
Kareena Kapoor is iconic, even while on vacation. The actress just dropped another reason to justify the tag. She took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her European holiday. Only this time, along with the picturesque view, the Jab We Met hitmaker also featured her footwear. With the post, she took a not-so-subtle dig at Prada, the brand alleged to have copied India's iconic Kohlapuri sandal for their latest collection.
On July 6, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of her feet in which she could be seen flaunting her OG Kolhapuri chappal. In the photo, the actress could be seen lounging at a water-facing location while wearing a silver Kohlapuri. She shared the photo with the caption, “Sorry, not Prada…but my OG Kolhapuri.” Kareena kept her face out of the frame, letting her stylish Kolhapuri chappals do all the talking.
Kareena's dig was aimed at the luxury fashion house, which landed in trouble for showcasing footwear that closely resembled traditional Kolhapuri chappals without crediting their Indian origins. The brand unveiled their collection called ‘Toe Ring Sandals’, which received a massive backlash. These sandals were showcased at the Prada Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show in Milan on June 22. The reason for the backlash was mainly because they did not credit the Indian origin of the sandal as their inspiration.
The backlash reached Prada too. In an official statement, the Italian brand admitted, “We acknowledge that the sandals featured in the recent Prada Men's 2026 Fashion Show are inspired by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear, with a centuries-old heritage. We deeply recognise the cultural significance of such Indian craftsmanship.” To make matters even more appalling, the ‘toe-ring sandals’ marketed by Prada were priced at ₹1 Lakh.
