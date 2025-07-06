F1 Box Office Collection Day 10: Brad Pitt Starrer Races Ahead Of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par In Its 2nd Weekend

F1 Box Office Collection Day 10: Brad Pitt and Damson Idris starrer F1 is performing very well in India after releasing on June 27. In its second weekend, it will touch the ₹50 crore mark despite facing competition from Bollywood titles Metro In Dino, Maa and Sitaare Zameen Par and the new Hollywood release Jurassic World Rebirth. F1 is already one of the biggest opening non-franchise movies in Hollywood and its performance at the ticket window in India is truly surprising.

F1 races ahead of Sitaare Zameen Par

On its 3rd Saturday, Sitaare Zameen Par minted ₹5.54 crore. F1 on the same day collected ₹5.39 crore despite competition from Jurassic World: Rebirth, the much-hyped Hollywood franchise film, which released on July 4. With neck-to-neck competition, F1 is expected to perform better or equally well on Sunday, while crossing the ₹50 crore mark in India on its Day 10.

A still from F1 | Image: YouTube screengrab

F1 was Apple Original Films’ first foray into summer blockbuster territory and the bet has paid off. The studio partnered with Warner Bros. to distribute the film starring Brad Pitt, Damson Idris and Kerry Condon. With a production budget over $200 million, F1 still has several laps to go to turn a profit, AP reported.

What Brad Pitt said about making F1

“I’ve been trying to get a racing movie done for 20 years. I’ve tried bikes, I’ve tried cars, I’ve tried different disciplines, and for whatever reason they never came to fruition", the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star shared.

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris play leads in F1 | Image: X