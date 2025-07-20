'Cheating Partners' Are 'Safe' At Badshah's US Concert, Rapper Assures Privacy After Coldplay Exposes Corporate Affair

Rapper Badshah is all set to kick-start his US tour in September. The Unfinished Tour will run between 5-20 September, with shows playing in Virginia, New Jersey, Seattle, Dallas, Chicago and Bay Area. Amid the controversy and virality of the exposed alleged affair of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron with his company's Chief People Officer or head of human resources Kristin Cabot, Badshah said that people attending his concerts are "safe".

Byron and Cabot were having a fun time at Coldplay's concert at the Gillette Stadium in Boston and appeared all loved up when the kiss cam caught them and they were "exposed" on the giant jumbotron. Byron ducked and Cabot turned her face away. Band's lead singer Chris Martin said, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy." Internet blew up with reactions and the duo had to face the music. In another follow-up video, he was heard saying, "Oh s**t, I hope we didn't do something bad".

While most concert venues "warn" people that they can be filmed during the show, Byron and Cabot's incident also brings up discussions about privacy at public places. Badshah jumped in on the debate and seemingly ensured people's privacy while they enjoy music and make moments at his The Unfinished Tour.

Badshah is embarking on his US tour | Image: Instagram

Meanwhile, empathy for the pair and their families was mixed with plenty of snarky commentary and countless memes that circulated on the internet widely. A fake statement from the chief executive generated a lot of additional criticism. News reports said that the CEO Byron's LinkedIn account was disabled after it was flooded by a wave of comments.