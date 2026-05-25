Don 3 Row: FWICE Bans Ranveer Singh For Non-Cooperation Over Alleged 'Last Minute Withdrawal' From Farhan Akhtar Film

The stalemate between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar over Don 3 seems to be far from over. After a series of closed-door meetings involving several industry bigwigs, the matter was finally taken up by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). After a review of the situation, the film board has come down heavily on Singh, who is basking in the success of his ₹3000 cr franchise, Dhurandhar.

In a strong statement, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh, alleging that he withdrew from the Farhan Akhtar film, Don 3, at the last minute. In the letter, the organisation noted that the filmmaker had filed a complaint against Singh on April 11. It further stated that Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani, for Excel Entertainment, have already invested ₹45 crore in the pre-production of Don 3. They have alleged that Ranveer Singh's backing out of the film will expose them to more financial damage.



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A copy of the letter issued by FWICE | Image: X

The film body further mentioned that after hearing the producer's side of the issue, they summoned Ranveer Singh for a meeting with them several times. After three missed dates, the actor finally responded by stating that FWICE is not the appropriate forum to raise his concerns and since the matter pertains to contracts, he would take a legal route. Considering this conduct of the actor, the film body has issued an NCD against the Dhurandhar star.

As per the statement, several members associated with FWICE, including producers, spot boys and crew workers, will refrain from working with Ranveer Singh until the Don 3 dispute is officially resolved. Ranveer Singh is yet to publically respond to the latest directive by FWICE.



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