Don't Blame Anushka: Fans Flood Actress' Late Post On Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Tragedy With Supportive Messages

Updated 4 June 2025 at 23:41 IST
Celebrations turned into chaos and tragedy as 11 people lost their lives and more than 30 were left injured outside the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru while trying to join a party inside the venue to honour Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 triumph. Despite the stampede outside the venue, the felicitation of the players went on, inviting heavy criticism. A viral photo depicted Anushka and Virat blowing flying kisses at fans, even as hundreds scurried to save their lives and those of the injured.
Heartwarming visuals showed people providing CPR to the injured and unconscious. Some carried the injured in their arms to the nearby hospitals. The crowd was huge, leaving the police outnumbered and struggling to take control of the situation. Hours after the tragedy, the official handle of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted about the incident.
Their official statement read, "We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us. RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe (sic)."
This note from the IPL franchise was re-posted by Anushka on her Instagram handle with heartbreak emojis. Those who have been calling for cricketers' accountability in the matter have been trolling Anushka, Virat and others part of the victory parade, including players and the support staff, after the stampede. Anushka's post, meanwhile, was flooded with supportive messages pointing out that security was the "government's responsibility".
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 4 June 2025 at 23:32 IST