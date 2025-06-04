Republic World
Updated 4 June 2025 at 23:41 IST

Don't Blame Anushka: Fans Flood Actress' Late Post On Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Tragedy With Supportive Messages

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were at the Chinnaswamy stadium for the RCB victory celebrations and felicitation ceremony. However, right outside, a stampede occurred and resulted in the death of 11 people and many getting injured.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were at the Chinnaswamy stadium for the RCB victory parade
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were at the Chinnaswamy stadium for the RCB victory parade | Image: Republic

Celebrations turned into chaos and tragedy as 11 people lost their lives and more than 30 were left injured outside the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru while trying to join a party inside the venue to honour Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 triumph. Despite the stampede outside the venue, the felicitation of the players went on, inviting heavy criticism. A viral photo depicted Anushka and Virat blowing flying kisses at fans, even as hundreds scurried to save their lives and those of the injured.

Also read: Before Stampede, Anushka Posted Glimpse Of 'Happy Faces' Waving At Kohli

Anushka and Virat were at the Chinnaswamy stadium for the RCB victory celebrations | Image: X

Heartwarming visuals showed people providing CPR to the injured and unconscious. Some carried the injured in their arms to the nearby hospitals. The crowd was huge, leaving the police outnumbered and struggling to take control of the situation. Hours after the tragedy, the official handle of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted about the incident.

Also read: Shameless: Anushka-Virat Blow Flying Kisses At Fans During Stampede

Their official statement read, "We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us. RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe (sic)."

RCB issued an official statement after the stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium | Image: Instagram

This note from the IPL franchise was re-posted by Anushka on her Instagram handle with heartbreak emojis. Those who have been calling for cricketers' accountability in the matter have been trolling Anushka, Virat and others part of the victory parade, including players and the support staff, after the stampede. Anushka's post, meanwhile, was flooded with supportive messages pointing out that security was the "government's responsibility". 

Published 4 June 2025 at 23:32 IST