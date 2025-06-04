Don't Blame Anushka: Fans Flood Actress' Late Post On Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Tragedy With Supportive Messages

Celebrations turned into chaos and tragedy as 11 people lost their lives and more than 30 were left injured outside the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru while trying to join a party inside the venue to honour Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 triumph. Despite the stampede outside the venue, the felicitation of the players went on, inviting heavy criticism. A viral photo depicted Anushka and Virat blowing flying kisses at fans, even as hundreds scurried to save their lives and those of the injured.

Anushka and Virat were at the Chinnaswamy stadium for the RCB victory celebrations | Image: X

Heartwarming visuals showed people providing CPR to the injured and unconscious. Some carried the injured in their arms to the nearby hospitals. The crowd was huge, leaving the police outnumbered and struggling to take control of the situation. Hours after the tragedy, the official handle of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted about the incident.

Their official statement read, "We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us. RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe (sic)."

RCB issued an official statement after the stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium | Image: Instagram