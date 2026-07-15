'Don't Pap Me Ever': Mouni Roy Fumes With Anger As Paparazzi Continue Filming Her Inside Her Car

Mouni Roy has become the paparazzi's favourite since she announced her separation from her ex-husband, Suraj Nambiar. They have been trying to pap her wherever and whenever they see her, despite her avoiding the cameras and seeking privacy. However, a recent incident pushed the actress to lose her cool. She lambasted the paparazzi for filming her inside her car. Several videos are going viral on the internet from the incident. The actress also angrily penned a note on her Instagram Stories, which she later deleted. In the note, she asked them to "never ever" pap her in future.

Watch Mouni Roy's viral video shouting at paparazzi

On Tuesday evening, Mouni was snapped stepping out of a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, with her friend Anusha Dandekar. In the video, she can be seen in a car surrounded by the paparazzi. Initially, she didn't react, but the moment she saw the paparazzi continuing to film her by poking their cameras into the car, she lost it. She shouted at them, "Band karo (Stop it)". Despite her request, the paparazzi continued to film her. Anusha also gestured to the photographers to stop filming.

Mouni was donning a black dress and opted for a no-makeup look.

'Just stop please': Mouni Roy

Earlier today, Mouni took to her Instagram handle and shared a post on her Stories. However, she later deleted it, but in no time it went viral on the internet as her reaction to last night's incident. In the post, the actress shared that she didn't invite the paps to capture her and requested that they never ever pap her without her permission. “Don't pap me ever pl (please). I have not called you guys for long enough. Promise to love and respect you but not call you. Please never come for me ever. Would be grateful. So next time anyone sees me papped I haven't called them. Don't want you to pap me ever at all. Just stop please. please. Ever again. All my love and respect,” reads the post.

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Work front

Mouni was last seen in Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. She also featured in a web series, Ab Hoga Hissab.