Jana Nayagan On July 23: CM Vijay's Swansong Finally Gets A Release Date After 7-Month CBFC Battle

Jana Nayagan Release Date: For the last 7-months, H Vinoth's directorial has been battling with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for the clearance of the film. There is an unprecedented anticipation for Jana Nayagan as it is Vijay's final cinema project before his full-time venture in politics. The film was scheduled to arrive in January this year, long before Tamil Nadu went to poll and Vijay fought his first election from the TVK. Seven months later, the actor has now been made the Chief Minister of the state.

After months long battle, the CBFC greenlit Jana Nayagan for release with an ‘A’ certificate on July 11. Following this, the anticipation around the film's release date increased multifold. While the production house, KVN Productions, is yet to make an official announcement, the Vijay starrer will hit the big screens on July 23.

The news was confirmed by the ticketing platform District. In a social media post, the platform shared a new poster of the movie featuring Vijay along with the text, ‘One last first day’. The caption alongside the poster read, “34 years. 68 films. 68 First Days. All leading to One Last First Day. July 23. @actorvijay returns to the big screen.” In the notification, District also announced that the pre-sales for the film will begin soon. However, an official confirmation from the production house regarding the release date is awaited.

Jana Nayagan's battle with CBFC detailed

The makers on Saturday confirmed that the H. Vinoth directorial has been awarded an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), following compliance with 12 modifications suggested by the board. The certification marks the end of months of legal and regulatory hurdles faced by the film. Jana Nayagan was originally slated for a Pongal release on January 9 but ran into trouble after the CBFC withheld certification, citing concerns that certain scenes could potentially hurt religious sentiments. The matter subsequently reached the courts.

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