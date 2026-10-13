Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn Starrer Witnesses A 72.2 Percent Decline On 2nd Monday

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn starrer has been performing well at the box office in India and overseas. However, on the second Monday, the numbers dropped, earning in just a single digit. Despite the major decline, the movie has neared the ₹400 crore mark in India.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 11

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected only ₹6.25 crore across 13,605 shows in India. This brings the net total to ₹315.35 crore and the gross total to ₹378.24 crore in India.

Overseas, the movie collected ₹2.50 crore, taking the gross total to ₹111.50 crore. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide gross stands at ₹489.74 crore. If the film amps up the pace a little, then it might surpass the ₹500 crore mark worldwide by the end of the second week.

All about Drishyam 3

The third and final instalment of the Drishyam franchise continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family. Set years after Vijay stays ahead of the law, the film follows a new investigation that once again puts pressure on his family.

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Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay, while Tabu reprises her role as Meera Deshmukh. The cast also includes Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has restrained nine websites from hosting, streaming or making available for viewing or downloading, without authorisation, Digital18 Media Private Limited’s film Drishyam: The Conclusion. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, in an order passed on October 1, 2026, said that on a prima facie assessment of the pleadings and material placed before it, Digital18 had made out a case for grant of an ad-interim ex parte injunction.