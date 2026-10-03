Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn Delivers Career-Best Opening, Earns ₹66.75 Crore

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn has delivered a mind-blowing box office Tsunami in India and worldwide. The movie, which earned positive audience reviews, has become Ajay's career-best opener, surpassing Singham Again's record. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the movie was hailed for its climax, a weak point in Mohanlal's Drishyam 3, released earlier this year.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk, the movie has collected ₹66.75 crore across 15,759 shows. This brings the gross collection to ₹80.10 crore. The film has broken Ajay's lifetime records by securing the biggest opening day. The film has beaten Singham Again's record, which opened at ₹43.50 crore. Not just this, the movie has outperformed its predecessors, beating the opening day figures of Drishyam 2 (₹15.38 crore) and the first Drishyam (₹5.85 crore).

Overseas, the movie collected ₹15 crore, taking the worldwide gross total to ₹95.10 crore.

Drishyam 3 registered 67.08 per cent overall Hindi occupancy on Friday, with the maximum reported in Chennai (83.5 per cent).

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Drishyam 3 plot

It is a tense cat-and-mouse game between Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat, with both determined to stay several steps ahead. The movie introduces Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar from Crime Branch, who is determined to break the family to know the truth behind the mysterious death of Meera Deshmukh's (played by Tabu) son. He claims to have evidence against the family which will uncover their lies. Tomar is determined to uncover the truth of a seemingly impossible case that Vijay managed to conceal for years. However, Vijay is determined to save his family.

Apart from Ajay and Jaideep, the movie also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in pivotal roles. Produced by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18, the film will stream on Netflix following its theatrical run.