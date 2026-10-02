Nushrratt Bharuccha Suffers Spine Fracture On Trip To Bali, To Be Airlifted To Mumbai For Surgery

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali on a work-cum-vacation trip, has met with an unfortunate accident, suffering a serious spine injury. The actress is currently hospitalised in Bali and will be brought to Mumbai via air ambulance. Her team has issued a statement stating that the actress is under medical observation.

Nushrratt Bharuccha suffers spine fracture

According to the statement, Nushrratt has suffered a fracture in her spine. She will be undergoing spine surgery after further evaluations. "Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, suffered a fracture in her spine. She is currently hospitalised in Bali and remains under medical observation. Following further evaluation by the doctors, Nushrratt will be undergoing spine surgery," reads the statement.

"At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We are currently making arrangements to bring Nushrratt back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery. Given the nature of the injury and the surgery, Nushrratt will need time to rest and recover, and her work commitments over the next few weeks are likely to be affected," the statement further reads.

It concluded by requesting that fans respect the actress' privacy. “We request everyone to respect her privacy at this time and allow her the space to focus on her treatment and recovery. We are grateful for everyone’s concern and good wishes and will share further updates as and when appropriate.”

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Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in Ufff Yeh Siyapaa in 2025. She will next be seen in Manoj Tiwari-starrer Ghooskhor Pandat and Bun Tikki.