Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Ajay Devgn Starrer Earns ₹22.24 Crore In Morning, To Surpass ₹50 Crore Mark On Opening

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection: The film starring Ajay Devgn is receiving positive reviews from audiences, which is contributing to its success at the box office. Additionally, the Gandhi Jayanti holiday has boosted its performance. The movie is doing well in India and is expected to surpass the box office record set by the previous film, Drishyam 2.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the movie has so far earned ₹22.24 crore in India, while the gross collection stands at ₹26.24 crore. In the morning, the movie registered 46.38 per cent overall Hindi occupancy, with the maximum reported in Pune (75 per cent).

If it continues to earn positive reviews, then it might earn around or over ₹60 crore. It will also enjoy the benefits of a long-weekend holiday and might rake in record-breaking collection over the weekend.

Drishyam 3 X review

Soon after watching Drishyam 3, the movie buffs took to their X handles and penned their reviews. A user called the Pre-interval sequence "terrific". The user further wrote, "I bet you have never seen Vijay Salgaonkar this angry before, solid TENSION-BUILDUP! Ajay Devgn - Jaideep Ahlawat FACEOFF (fire emoticons)."

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Another user wrote, "Drishyam3 Interval: Sets up new angle in the case well and very consistently builds the tension. You are more intrigued with every passing minute and that's a win. The pre-interval scene is powerful, beautifully written and executed. #AjayDevgn and #JaideepAhlawat know the strengths of their characters and they use them to fullest while never missteping the boundaries. Kamlesh Sawant as Gaitonde is in his element and also in love with Jaideep Ahlawat. Tabu, Shriya Saran and rest are also sincere."

Apart from Ajay, the movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav.