Drishyam The Conclusion X Review: 'Mind-Blowing Climax And Explosive Performances,' Netizens Call Ajay Devgn Starrer As A Fitting Finale

Drishyam The Conclusion X Review: Ajay Devgn starrer has finally hit the theatres today, October 2. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the movie serves as the final instalment of the hit franchise Drishyam. The movie buffs who watched the early show are penning positive reviews praising the performance of Ajay and new entry Jaideep Ahlawat. They are also praising the climax, which is totally different from Mohanlal's Drishyam 3.

Netizens approve Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3

Soon after watching Drishyam 3, the movie buffs took to their X handles and penned their reviews. A user called the Pre-interval sequence "terrific". The user further wrote, "I bet you have never seen Vijay Salgaonkar this angry before, solid TENSION-BUILDUP! Ajay Devgn - Jaideep Ahlawat FACEOFF (fire emoticons)."

Another user wrote, "Drishyam3 Interval: Sets up new angle in the case well and very consistently builds the tension. You are more intrigued with every passing minute and that's a win. The pre-interval scene is powerful, beautifully written and executed. #AjayDevgn and #JaideepAhlawat know the strengths of their characters and they use them to fullest while never missteping the boundaries. Kamlesh Sawant as Gaitonde is in his element and also in love with Jaideep Ahlawat. Tabu, Shriya Saran and rest are also sincere."

"#Drishyam3 Interval: MIND BLOWING! I bet you have never seen Vijay Salgaonkar so helpless and angry at the same time, the tension they are creating in each and every scene I just can't explain its getting better and better with every minute. #AjayDevgn is not speaking he's just reacting to the situations and letting happen everything and that one dailogue before the interval itself says that WE ARE NOT READY FOR THE CLIMAX!" a user wrote.

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Some viewers are predicting a blockbuster opening at the box office, given the positive reviews. "64-65cr nett Opening Estimate for #DrishyamTheConclusion,, if Book My Show is anything to go by which is trending at 60K + Per Hour. TSUNAMI and HYSTERIA that will never repeat again with any Thriller film in India for the next 20 Years," a user wrote.

"Akshaye Khanna might have done several mistakes in his career. But leaving #Drishyam3 for whatever reasons, is perhaps the BIGGEST MISTAKE. What a role it was! Jaideep Ahlwat nailed it though," a user wrote.

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Drishyam: The Conclusion plot

It is going to be a tense cat-and-mouse game between Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat, with both determined to stay several steps ahead. The movie introduces Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar from Crime Branch, who is determined to break the family to know the truth behind the mysterious death of Meera Deshmukh's (played by Tabu) son. He claims to have evidence against the family which will uncover their lies.