Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn Starrer Surpasses Awarapan 2's Lifetime Haul In Opening Weekend

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn starrer has been unstoppable at the box office in India and overseas, taking the worldwide total to beyond the ₹200 crore club. The movie saw a slight dip on Saturday, but it managed 14 per cent growth on Sunday. With the opening weekend collection, the film has surpassed several films' lifetime haul, including Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 and Prabhas' The Raja Saab. However, the real test for the film is on Monday; if it manages to earn even 50 per cent of what it is earning, then it will set a record for the rest of the week. Also, it might enter ₹200 crore in just the first week of the release.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹61 crore across 17323 shows on Sunday. This takes the three-day net total to ₹176.50 crore and gross total to ₹211.80 crore. Overseas, the film collected ₹20 crore, taking the gross total to ₹61 crore. The film has registered the second-biggest opening weekend of 2026, after Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.

Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide gross total stands at ₹272.80 crore.

In just three days, the film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Awarapan 2, which earned ₹150 crore.

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Shivaleeka Oberoi pens heartfelt note for husband and director Abhishek Pathak

Abhishek Pathak's directorial Drishyam 3 has received a grand reception at the box office. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Shivaleeka shared a video from a movie theatre, where she appeared to be watching the much-awaited Ajay Devgn starrer. An emotional Shivaleeka reflected on how the world has been celebrating her husband’s hard work and vision.

“I teared up when I saw this on the big screen. And judging by the messages I’ve been getting, I’m clearly not the only one who thought this was pretty special. When you started this journey, there was so much that life was about to bring our way. There were sacrifices, difficult days, time apart, and so many moments that tested us. But through it all, I believed in you, in your vision and in what you were creating. Today, watching the world celebrate what you created makes every bit of it feel worth it,” she wrote. She also cherished how their daughter would grow up and be proud of her father’s work. "And sometimes I look at Aarika and think... how lucky is she going to feel one day knowing her father directed Drishyam. So incredibly proud to be your wife! #DrishyamTheConclusion #Grateful,” she added.

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