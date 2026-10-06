Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn Starrer Nears ₹200 Crore Club On First Monday

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn starrer is performing well at the box office in India and overseas. Even on Monday, the first day of the week, the film performed fairly and neared the ₹200 crore club. By Tuesday, the film will surpass the ₹200 crore mark, making a new record.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 4

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹21 crore across 16,274 shows, witnessing a 65.6 per cent drop. Adding the four-day collection, the net total stands at ₹197.50 crore and the gross total at ₹237 crore. Overseas, the movie collected ₹5 crore, taking the gross total to ₹66 crore.

Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide gross total stands at ₹303 crore. The movie is just ₹32 crore away from breaking Mirzapur: The Movie's lifetime worldwide record. The movie collected ₹334.68 crore, ranking as the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026.

Apart from Ajay, the movie also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant.

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Drishyam 3 plot

It is a tense cat-and-mouse game between Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat, with both determined to stay several steps ahead. The movie introduces Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar from Crime Branch, who is determined to break the family to know the truth behind the mysterious death of Meera Deshmukh's (played by Tabu) son. He claims to have evidence against the family which will uncover their lies. Tomar is determined to uncover the truth of a seemingly impossible case that Vijay managed to conceal for years. However, Vijay is determined to save his family.

Produced by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18, the film will stream on Netflix following its theatrical run.