Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn Starrer Becomes 2nd Fastest Hindi Film To Cross ₹200 Crore Mark After Dhurandhar 2

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn starrer is performing well at the box office, busy making new records in the Hindi market. The film witnessed a 9.5 per cent drop on Tuesday, but managed to surpass the ₹200 crore mark, becoming the second fastest Bollywood film after Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 5

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹19 crore across 16075 shows, bringing the net total to ₹216.50 crore and gross total to ₹259.80 crore. Overseas, the film collected ₹9.50 crore, taking the gross total to ₹81.50 crore.

Adding India and overseas collections, the worldwide gross total stands at ₹341.30 crore.

Seeing the pace of the collection, if it maintains for the rest of the day, then Drishyam 3 might conclude opening week collection at ₹250 crore. However, we will have to wait till Friday.

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Delhi HC restrains piracy websites from streaming Drishyam: The Conclusion

The Delhi High Court has restrained nine websites from hosting, streaming or making available for viewing or downloading, without authorisation, Digital18 Media Private Limited’s film Drishyam: The Conclusion. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, in an order passed on October 1, 2026, said that on a prima facie assessment of the pleadings and material placed before it, Digital18 had made out a case for grant of an ad-interim ex parte injunction.

The court also directed several defendants/intermediaries to immediately suspend, block, disable or deactivate the concerned domain names within 72 hours of receiving the plaintiff’s notice or intimation along with supporting evidence. Government authorities were directed to ensure compliance with the order. The court further permitted Digital18 to approach domain name registrars, internet service providers and the concerned government department if it subsequently discovered piracy of the film by any other website or person not impleaded in the suit, with directions for necessary action.