Drishyam The Conclusion Day 1 Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn Starrer Eyes ₹50 Crore Opening

Drishyam The Conclusion Day 1 Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn starrer is just a day away from hitting the theatres, and it is unstoppable at the pre-release window. The pace of the collection hints that the film might earn more than ₹50 crore on the opening day.

Drishyam 3 day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the movie has so far sold 5.43 lakh tickets across 12,132 shows, earning ₹20 crore. Apart from day 1, the movie has sold ₹28.84 crore in advance bookings across 6 show dates. The top state is Maharashtra with ₹6.37 crore, followed by Delhi at ₹4.53 crore. The movie has topped the ₹20 crore gross mark in advance sales, signalling a major jump.

Overseas, the movie has earned more than ₹3 crore on the first day advance booking, while total weekend sales have crossed ₹5 crore. Including the overseas collection, the movie might surpass the ₹50 crore mark at the box office on the opening day.

Drishyam: The Conclusion plot

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the trailer hints at a tense cat-and-mouse game between Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat, with both determined to stay several steps ahead. The movie introduces Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar from Crime Branch, who is determined to break the family to know the truth behind the mysterious death of Meera Deshmukh's (played by Tabu) son. He claims to have evidence against the family which will uncover their lies.

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Apart from Ajay, the movie stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in pivotal roles. Produced by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18, Drishyam 3 is a sequel to Drishyam (2015) and Drishyam 2 (2022). It hit the theatres on October 2.