Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Ohh My Dog, Pooja Meri Jaan, Doing Life And More To Binge-Watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing this weekend on OTT platforms, such as Apple TV, Prime Video and Netflix, among others. From Ohh My Dog and Pooja Meri Jaan to Doing Life, the list includes films from various genres and languages.

Ohh My Dog

Starring Pankaj Tripathi and Maahi Rai, the movie revolves around two different stories in India. One is about a dog making efforts to rescue a boy, while another involves a boy trying to rescue a dog. The film is set to make its digital debut today, October 1.

Where to watch: Netflix

Doing Life

It is about a single mother fighting to survive and a reformed ex-con who find each other. Helmed by Tyler Perry, the movie stars Jay Reeves, Tamberla Perry and Karen Obilom. The movie will release on October 2.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

It is a Malayalam-language romantic drama, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju. Upon theatrical release, the film emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. The story revolves around Nivin's character, whose life is disrupted by the politics of a Catholic parish committee. Meanwhile, he falls in love with a younger woman, and their relationship sparks resistance from the elders. The movie will release on October 2.

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Where to watch: JioHotstar

Pooja Meri Jaan

It is a crime thriller revolving around Mrunal Thakur's character, who gets blamed for a man's death and becomes a prime suspect. Apart from Mrunal, the movie also stars Huma Qureshi, Vikram Chauhan and Vijay Raaz in supporting roles. The movie will release on October 2.

Where to watch: ZEE5

The Last First: Winter K2

It is a documentary following a team of mountaineers who, in 2021, attempt to make the first successful winter ascent of K2, the second-highest mountain on Earth. The documentary will release on October 2.

Where to watch: Apple TV

IP Man: Kung Fu Legend

Starring Dennis To as the Wing Chun grandmaster, the film revolves around Wing Chun icon Ip Man, who is finally ready to open his own martial arts club when a Western boxing gym attempts to destroy the heart of the local martial community. He is the only one who can save them now. The movie will release on October 2.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Mother Promise

It is a Kannada-language film starring Dhananjay, Poornachandra Mysore, and Mahadev Prasad. The film is about a mother's promise which drives a gambler through a whirlwind of crime, comedy, and chaos. It will release on October 2.