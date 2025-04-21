DYK Aamir Khan Changed The Climax Of Rang De Basanti? Actor Said 'It's The First Film That Shows Violence Is Not The Answer'

Aamir Khan's Rang De Basanti (2006) is one of the most acclaimed films of not just Indian cinema but also the Bollywood star's career. It has become a regular re-run on Indian TV on the occasion of Republic Day and Independence Day and remains one of the most impactful movies, which has remained timeless over the years.

However, the movie's hard-hitting climax was changed, and the reason behind it was explained by Aamir in an interview. The actor shared his vision for the film's ending differed from director Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra's and they changed it after discussions.

Rang De Basanti reloeased in 2006 | Image: X

Aamir shared that the last 40 minutes of the film were changed. "In the original script, the group of men kill the minister and scatter out. They did not want to get arrested, so everyone tried to escape from different places. How they get caught and are killed was the climax," the lead actor of the film said.

Aamir Khan in a still from Rang De Basanti | Image: YouTube

Aamir revealed that he questioned Mehra about the psyche of the characters. "If they had not done anything wrong in their minds, why would they run after killing the minister?" Aamir said while revealing that he had posed this question to the director. He said that the script changed and the group of men gathered at the college canteen and talked about how their decision to kill the minister did not work out as they thought. "That is when they go to the radio station and talk to people, because that is what they think they need to do. They speak to the people," Aamir shared.