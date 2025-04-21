Kochi Police Finds Shine Tom Chacko's Confession About Fleeing Hotel During Drug Raid 'Unsatisfactory'

Shine Tom Chacko is in soup after he was allegedly caught on CCTV fleeing from a hotel in Kochi where an anti-drug raid was conducted by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF). Chacko was arrested by Kochi police on April 19 after about a four-hour-long interrogation.

However, a few hours later, he managed to secure bail. Speaking to ANI, Commissioner of Police Putta Vimaladitya informed that an investigation into the case is underway.

Shine Tom Chacko has been arrested in adrug raid | Image: X

"Investigation with regard to a case registered against actor Shine Tom Chacko is going on. We have taken some samples to be forwarded to the FSL and based on the results, we will conduct further investigation. There are certain other circumstances which we are investigating as well. He is cooperating with the investigation and as of now, we will not be able to actually take it further or make any conclusive remarks unless we have some more information... He has given an explanation and we are verifying if it is true," the police official said, according to media reports.

Shine Tom Chacko has featured in Bazooka | Image: X

As per a report in OnManorama, Chacko told the police that he jumped out of the window of the hotel room, fearing goons sent by his rivals were knocking on the door. However, the police has not found his explanation satisfactory. "If he faced such threats, he could have approached the police. We will examine why he didn’t do that,” the police told the media.