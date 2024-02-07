Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 21:08 IST

DYK Abhishek Bachchan First Signed Humraaz, Later The Film Went To Akshaye Khanna

Unknown to many, the 2002 hit film Humraaz was initially signed by Abhishek Bachchan but here's why it eventually starred Akshaye Khanna.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Abhishek Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna
Abhishek Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 48th birthday today and this seems to be a fitting time to recall when the Dasvi star missed out on starring in the 2002 super hit film, Humraaz. Directed by Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla, the film featured Akshaye Khanna, Ameesha Patel and Bobby Deol as the main leads. However, did you know that the original cast included different actors?

Why did Abhishek miss out on Humraaz?

When the project was initially created, the roles of Karan and Priya which were eventually portrayed by Akshaye and Ameesha, were signed by Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra. As fans got excited, fate planned something else. Due to conflicting schedules and prior commitments, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra had to withdraw from the film. This unexpected turn of events led to a change in the cast with Akshaye and Ameesha stepping into the lead roles.

More about Humraaz

Humraaz revolves around the entangled lives of Karan (Akshaye) and Priya (Ameesha), members of a dance troupe and a wealthy businessman, played by Bobby Deol. The romantic thriller was known for its twists and turns and garnered praise for the trio's outstanding performances.

As fans will celebrate 22 years since its release on July 26 this year, Humraaz continues to be remembered as a groundbreaking film in Indian cinema.

Is Humraaz 2 in the making?

Interestingly, there have been whispers about a possible sequel. In an interview with PTI, directors Abbas and Mastan shared, “There is one script, and it could be directed as Humraaz 2. We are working on it. The idea is it could be made into a sequel. We will go for a lot of younger actors but we are still working on it.”

On the work front, Bobby Deol was last seen in Animal, Ameesha Patel in Tauba Tera Jalwa, Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 2 and Abhishek in Ghoomer.

Published February 5th, 2024 at 21:08 IST

