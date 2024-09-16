sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kejriwal Resignation | Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid |

Published 14:11 IST, September 16th 2024

DYK Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Overcame Failed Marriages To Find Love In Each Other?

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married in a temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana. Here’s what you need to know about the previous spouses of these newlyweds.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married in a secret wedding
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married in a secret wedding | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:10 IST, September 16th 2024