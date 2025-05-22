Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal And Suniel Shetty Already Shot Hera Pheri 3 Trailer Before 'Baburao's' Sudden Exit Put Film In Limbo?

Hera Pheri 3 has hit a roadblock following the sudden exit of Paresh Rawal from the third instalment of the comedy franchise. This has reportedly put the film on the back burner with Akshay Kumar suing the veteran actor for ₹25 crore. While Paresh Rawal has confirmed his exit from the movie, he is yet to share a reason for the same. Amid this, Suniel Shetty, who plays a pivotal role in the film, has revealed that the actor's decision comes as a shock to the crew as he appeared enthusiastic while shooting the trailer.

Speaking to E24, Suniel Shetty admitted that he is as shocked as everyone else on coming to know about Paresh Rawal's decision. He recalled calling the actor after he confirmed his exit on X (formerly Twitter). However, Rawal told him to meet in person instead.



Also Read: Paresh's 'Not Friends' With Akki Comment Resurfaces Amid ₹25 Cr Lawsuit

He then shared, “Humne trailer shoot kiya hua hai. Toh pata nahi kya hua. Warna Paresh ji aise hain nahi. Kabhi bhi public platform pe announce nahi karte kyuki main, Paresh ji aur Akshay (Kumar) aise (united) hain when it comes to Hera Pheri. Bohot hi charged the (We have shot the trailer, so I don’t know what happened. Otherwise, Paresh ji is not like this. He wouldn’t have announced it on a public platform. Me, Paresh ji and Akshay are united when it comes to Hera Pheri. He was quite charged)."



Also Read: Akshay Vs Paresh: Priyadarshan Breaks Silence On Hera Pheri 3 Fallout

Suniel Shetty added that Hera Pheri 3 was one of the films he was especially excited for. He called the entire controversy ‘heartbreaking’.