Hera Pheri 3 Controversy: Director Priyadarshan Backs Akshay Kumar For Suing Paresh Rawal Over Sudden Exit, Says 'The Financial Losses Are...'

Hera Pheri 3 has gone from one of the most anticipated films to one of the most controversial films in a matter of days. The comedy franchise made headlines when Paresh Rawal, who plays the iconic role of Baburao in the movie, announced his sudden and unprovoked exit. This not only upset fans but also agitated Akshay Kumar, whose production house sent a legal notice to the veteran actor. The director Priyadarshan, reasonably frustrated, has now cleared the air on who is really to blame in the fallout.

Hera Pheri 3 director blames Paresh Rawal, backs Akshay Kumar

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, director Priyadarshan revealed that he never wanted to make Hera Pheri 3 in the first place and only did it on the insistence of Akshay Kumar, with whom he has just finished working on the film Bhoot Bangla. He recalled Akshay assuring him that Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal are on board for the third part of the hit franchise, and since he has paid a hefty amount for the rights of the film, he urged him to direct the film. He shared, “I said yes. I can’t say no to Akshay. Otherwise, I had no interest in revisiting Hera Pheri.”



Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in a still from Hera Pheri 3 | Image: IMDb

In the conversation, the filmmaker shared that he would much rather retire from filmmaking than deal with ‘unprofessional actors’. He clarified that Rawal's exit came unannounced and without a reason. Even when contacted, Priyadarshan said Paresh refused to give an explanation for his sudden exit. Talking specifically about Akshay Kumar suing Paresh Rawal, the director shared he is ‘not surprised’.



