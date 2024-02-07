Advertisement

Ayodhya is gearing up for the historic consecration ceremony of its grand temple on January 22, where Lord Ram Lalla's idol will find its place. Notable personalities, including Bollywood's power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Virushka), have been extended invitations to attend the significant event. A star-studded guest list also includes Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, and Amitabh Bachchan, among others.

What is Anushka Sharma's Connection With Ayodhya?

Anushka Sharma shares a unique connection with the historic city of Ayodhya, making her participation in its events particularly poignant. Born on May 1, 1988, in Ayodhya at a military hospital, Anushka's ties to the city trace back to her father, Ajay Kumar Sharma, an army officer serving in the Dogra Regiment. This familial link adds a personal touch to her involvement in the upcoming grand Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22.

Anushka Sharma's interest in Ayodhya extends beyond her birthplace, showcasing her deep-rooted inclination towards religious activities. Known for her visits to iconic temples across India, the actress demonstrates a genuine connection to spiritual and cultural aspects. This engagement reflects not only a personal connection but also a broader commitment to exploring and embracing India's diverse religious heritage.

Speculations around Anushka Sharma's pregnancy

While Ayodhya preparations are underway, recent speculations about Anushka Sharma's pregnancy have added a layer of intrigue. Social media comments suggesting a potential baby bump in recent pictures fueled the rumors. Despite no official confirmation, a video featuring Anushka in a pregnancy test kit advertisement has sparked further belief in the possibility of Virushka expecting their second child. The couple, who previously welcomed a daughter, continues to keep their fans guessing about the next chapter in their growing family.

In summary, Anushka Sharma's involvement in Ayodhya's grand temple event brings forth a blend of personal history, spiritual connection, and intriguing speculations, adding significant anticipation to the upcoming celebration in the historic city.