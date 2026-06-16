DYK Dishani Chakraborty Is An Adoptive Daughter Of Mithun Chakraborty-Yogeeta Bali?

Dishani Chakraborty made headlines on Monday after announcing her engagement to her boyfriend, Myles Mantzaris. Since then, she has been trending at the top, as she is the daughter of the legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty and the former actress Yogeeta Bali. Along with her proposal photos, she also announced her wedding date, which is December 2026.

Who is Dishani Chakraborty?

While we all know her as the daughter of Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali, not everyone knows that she is not the couple's biological daughter. According to reports, she was abandoned as a newborn in Kolkata and left near a garbage bin. After reading about this incident in the newspaper, the couple stepped in and legally adopted her and raised her alongside their three biological sons - Mahaakshay, Ushmey and Namashi.

According to reports, she is following in her parents' footsteps and studied at the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles and at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. It is reported that she has written and produced several short films, including The Guest, Gift, Holy Smoke and Underpass.

When will Dishani Chakraborty marry Myles Mantzaris?

On Monday, Dishani took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos from the dreamy proposal and announced that the couple will be getting married on December 6, 2026. In one of the photos, Dishani is happily showing off her diamond ring. Myles decorated the spot on a cliff overlooking the sea with black and white carpet, candles and flowers. Dishani looked beautiful in a white maxi dress, while Myles looked handsome in a black shirt and olive green jeans.

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Sharing the photo, she wrote in the caption, "06.12.2026 ♡ The easiest forever I’ve ever known." Soon after, her brothers Mahaakshay and Namashi dropped the comment, "Love you both," followed by heart emoticons.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

For the unversed, Myles is a Steadicam operator and colourist from Greece, as per his Instagram profile.