Updated January 29th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

DYK Hrithik Roshan Starrer Bang Bang Would Never Have Happened If...

Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan have worked together in Bang Bang and War. The duo have recently collaborated on the film Fighter.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Hrithik Roshan with Siddharth Anand
Hrithik Roshan with Siddharth Anand | Image:marflix_pictures/Instagram
  • 3 min read
Siddharth Anand is basking in the success of his recent outing Fighter. The film is headlined by Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. The aerial-action flick marks the second collaboration between the director and Hrithik after Bang Bang and War. 

Siddarth Anand recalls being in awe of Hrithik Roshan 

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Siddharth Anand opened up about when he first wanted to collaborate with Hrithik. The filmmaker recalled watching Agneepath and being in awe of the actor. He recalled watching the film in the theatre and thinking, “I am seeing Agneepath and the scene where he stabs that guy and says Vijay Deenanath Chauhan on the beach and I’m like ‘Oh God yaar!’ ek to well-crafted and what a performance. And then when he walks with the red rang on his face, Oh my God!” 

He then recalled expressing a desire to work with the actor. He added, “And I actually thought that day, sitting in the theatre, when will I get a chance to work with Hrithik Roshan? And I have just left that to the universe, when will I get a chance to work with Hrithik Roshan.” He then recalled his wife asking him why he has not offered Bang Bang (which was called as Knight and Day then) to the actor. Siddharth remembered, “Tab title nahi tha dimaag me. To I said ‘abhi kaha wo karega, he has got so many things lined up’. She said ‘just send him a text and ask him’. I said ‘nahi I am not asking. Let me finish the script fir dekhte hai’. Suddenly my phone rings and Hrithik Roshan is calling me. So I asked Mamta ‘what is happening?’. She said ‘I messaged him’” He then remembered his wife texting the actor behind his back and writing, “‘Hi I am Siddharth Anand and I have a film that I want to offer you, it’s a remake of Knight and Day’ ye bhej diya usne and phat kar ke Hrithik ka phone aa gaya mujhe.” 

Siddharth Anand Says Hrithik Roshan said yes to Bang Bang without reading the script 

In the same conversation, Siddharth shared how Hrithik said yes to starring in Bang Bang. He recalled the actor asking him to come to his house as soon as possible. He remembered, “I am taking off from Delhi, I will reach my house, by the time you reach my house and lets just chat.” 

The Fighter filmmaker added, “He opened the door and said Sid this is the first time in my life that I am saying yes to the film without reading the script. He said ‘I just have this feeling, we are on.” 

 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

