January 26th, 2024 at 20:14 IST

DYK Iconic Track Wada Raha Sanam Was Not Intended For Abhijeet Bhattacharya But THIS Veteran Singer

Wada Raha Sanam is one of the hit tracks of Akshay Kumar and Ayesha Jhulka starrer Khiladi, which was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Alka Yagnik.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Abhijeet Bhattacharya
A file photo of Abhijeet Bhattacharya. | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who appeared on a singing-based reality show recently, opened up about one of his hit evergreen tracks from Akshay Kumar and Ayesha Jhulka starrer Khiladi. He revealed that the song Wada Raha Sanam was not intended for him but for legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam. Sung by Abhijeet and Alka Yagnik, it was a great hit in the 90s.

How Abhijeet Bhattacharya came on board?

During one of the episodes, Abhijeet, who was impressed by the contestants singing, shared an interesting fact as to how the song fell in his lap. He said, "The song Wada Raha Sanam does not appear to be intended for me. This was Venus's debut picture, and Akshay Kumar, who began his journey as a rockstar here, had previously portrayed his work in motion and action films," said the Ole Ole singer.

Wada Raha Sanam (((Jhankar)))HD, Khiladi 1992, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Alka Yagnik_ - YouTube
(A still from the song | Image: YouTube)

He added, "This was not my song as it was meant to be for Balasubrahmanyam. But then the music director, Jatin-Lalit hoped that this song would be featured in their debut film. So, the dream was for Balasubrahmanyam and Lata Ji to perform this song together. But it wasn't happening; as Lata Ji's dates were difficult to come by."

"When things didn't work out, and rehearsals became difficult, it was agreed that Balasubrahmanyam and Alka Yagnik would sing it. I was informed I would dub the song, just as multiple singers are currently brought in for dubbing.

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies of Covid : The Tribune India
(A file photo of Balasubrahmanyam | Image: Instagram)

"So, I was given the song with Alka Ji. Post that, we'd figure things out. However, it remained as it was my song, But believe me, if I had sung the song now, it would have sounded a lot better because of Alka Ji's velvety voice," he continued.

He concluded by saying: "At the time, I didn't have the season and experience that I have now; what we call 'crawling' wasn't within me, as it is today."

5 Amazing Facts About Abhijeet Bhattacharya's Career
(A file photo of Abhijeet Bhattacharya | Image: Instagram)

More about Abhijeet Bhattacharya

He is one of the veteran singers of the Indian music industry who has sung around 6034 songs in over 1000 films, such as Khud Ko Kya Samajhti Hai, Tu Shama Main Parwana Teraa, Ole Ole, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Badi Mushkil Hai and Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Mein, to name a few.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 20:14 IST

