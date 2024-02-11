Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 22:39 IST

DYK Imran Khan Was Once Asked To Park A Car In London By His Fan; Here's What Happened Next

Imran Khan in a recent interview recalled an amusing encounter with his fan when he was casually strolling down the street in London.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Imran Khan
Imran Khan | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Imran Khan has announced that he will be returning to acting business and he is busy reading the scripts to make a power-pack comeback. The actor got candid with his experiences during an interview with Vogue India and recalled an incident when a fan asked her to park her car. He called it his favourite memory with a fan.

When a fan asked Imran Khan to park her car

Speaking to the magazine, Imran shared an amusing incident that happened when he was holidaying in London. The actor was strolling down the street when he saw someone struggling with parking. "I could see this car going back and forth and back and forth, trying to parallel park. Door opens and this girl charges out, ‘Can you please help me park my car?’ I take the keys from her and as I am getting in, there is another girl in the passenger seat, who gets out.”

Imran Khan moved out of bungalow, sold Ferrari and left films to fix himself | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
(A file photo of the actor | Image: Instagram)

“All of that is happening while I back the car into its spot and I get out and she’s like ‘Thank you. Thank you… are you?’ and I said, ‘yes’ and she goes, ‘oh my God, Oh my God it’s you’," the actor concluded.

Imran Khan shares 1st Instagram post in 5 years, confirms Bollywood comeback - India Today
(A file photo of the actor | Image: Instagram)

Why did Imran Khan quit acting?

In the same segment, Imran revealed the reason behind quitting acting and said he wanted to be the best version of himself for his daughter Imara. "I decided it was no longer my job to be an actor. Now, I had to fix myself; be at my healthiest and strongest for my daughter,” the actor said.

Unknown facts about Imran Khan | IndiaTV News – India TV
(A file photo of the actor | Image: Instagram)

The actor was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut. He has given several hit films to Bollywood such as Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad and Delhi Belly.

Published February 10th, 2024 at 22:39 IST

