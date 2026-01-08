DYK Sonu Nigam Rejected His First Award For Border Song Sandese Aate Hain? Here's Why

Border 2 teaser is out and the team is all geared up for the big release on January 23, which is coinciding with the Republic Day weekend. The anticipation surrounding the movie is good, given it is the sequel to a Bollywood classic and the franchise is returning with new faces and a fresh storyline.

While the cast in the movie, barring Sunny Deol, may be new, the iconic song Sandese Aate Hain from the 1997 war drama has been retained and remixed for the sequel. The new version features vocals of the original singers - Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod - and Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh. The recreated version has not been received well by the fans and the internet appears divided over the team's decision to bring back the track in a new form.

Meanwhile, in an old interview, Sonu shared how he refused to attend an awards ceremony and turned down the trophy for best vocals for Sandese Aate Hain. The Border song was one of the early hits in the singer's career and when he refused to accept the award for it, many thought that he was being arrogant. However, the National Award winning singer revealed why he didn't want the award.

He said, "1997 mein Sandese Aate hain gaana aaya tha. 1998 mein ham shooting kar rahe the mere pehle pop gaane ki. I was shooting in Madh Island and I got a call from my friend who told me that I was getting an award for Sandese Aate Hain iss award function mein and you must go. I was shooting at the time but I told them Roop Kumar Rathod ji ne mere sath gaana gaya hai yeh. Unko nominate kiya hai aapne? I said main award loonga hi nahi. Ek gaane ko do logon ne gaya hai. I asked if I'm nominated why not Roop ji. I said agar main aa bhi sakta toh main nahi aata. Toh main nahi aaya. They were very upset with me. They said ‘Abhi abhi toh aaya hai. Pehle gaana hi toh hit hua hai aur itni conditions daal raha hai. Aadarshvadi hai’. I said to myself I'm like this and will remain so."