DYK Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt's Kaante Shoot Got Cancelled Due To 9/11 Attacks?

In the United States, Patriot Day falls on September 11 of each year in memory of the victims killed in the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001. In remembrance and service, many movies have also been made on the attacks and its aftermath. Nineteen terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners, crashing the first two into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and the third into the Pentagon (headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense) in Arlington County, Virginia. Thousands were killed as fear and panic gripped the US.

Suniel Shetty recalled how he had arrived in Los Angeles, USA the night before the 9/11 attacks. He looked back at it as a "tough time" and how that led to him and Sanjay Dutt becoming close friends. Suniel and Sanjay featured in the 2002 movie Kaante directed by Sanjay Gupta and also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Lucky Ali, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kumar Gaurav and more. It is reimagining of Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs (1992). Sanjay was also one of the producers on the project. Suniel recalled how he switched on the TV and confused 9/11 attacks being televised on TV as a movie trailer. He realised that the terrorist attacks had taken place in reality after he got a call from his wife Mana Shetty.