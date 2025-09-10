Updated 10 September 2025 at 17:15 IST
DYK Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt's Kaante Shoot Got Cancelled Due To 9/11 Attacks?
Suniel Shetty recalled how he had arrived in Los Angeles, USA the night before the 9/11 attacks in 2001. He looked back at it as a "tough time" and how that led to him and Sanjay Dutt becoming close friends.
In the United States, Patriot Day falls on September 11 of each year in memory of the victims killed in the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001. In remembrance and service, many movies have also been made on the attacks and its aftermath. Nineteen terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners, crashing the first two into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and the third into the Pentagon (headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense) in Arlington County, Virginia. Thousands were killed as fear and panic gripped the US.
Suniel Shetty recalled how he had arrived in Los Angeles, USA the night before the 9/11 attacks. He looked back at it as a "tough time" and how that led to him and Sanjay Dutt becoming close friends. Suniel and Sanjay featured in the 2002 movie Kaante directed by Sanjay Gupta and also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Lucky Ali, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kumar Gaurav and more. It is reimagining of Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs (1992). Sanjay was also one of the producers on the project. Suniel recalled how he switched on the TV and confused 9/11 attacks being televised on TV as a movie trailer. He realised that the terrorist attacks had taken place in reality after he got a call from his wife Mana Shetty.
Suniel said, "Baba (Sanjay Dutt) ke sath as a fan hi first time mulakat huyi thi meri, on a shoot or a premiere. Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt were iconic for their looks at that time. For our generation, these were a few of the biggest icons. There were Vinod ji and Amitabh Bachchan before that, but me and Sanjay became friends while shooting for Kaante. Sanjay Dutt called me and said I am producing this movie and I want it to be a quality production. So there was excitement. When we went to America for the movie's shoot, the night we landed on the soil, the next day 9/11 attacks took place. I switched on a TV and saw a plane going inside a tower. I confused it with a film scene or a commercial video or a trailer. Mana (Suniel Shetty's wife) called me and asked if such a thing was happening. We were staying right outside the LAX airport then. It was a difficult time. We know how the film was made. They were tough times but we stood together."
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 10 September 2025 at 17:15 IST